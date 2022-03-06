- Advertisement -

Nigerians have done the unthinkable once again!

This time, photos and videos that have found their way onto social media show an unconventional spectacle of small gallons of petrol shared as souvenirs to guests at a party.

This rare gesture to say ‘thank you’ to the party-goers comes amid the fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Snapshots shared online show containers half-filled with petrol lined up for guests at the Erelu Okin Foundation Installation party which held today, March 4, 2022.

A guest at the party confirmed to social media users that the content of the keg is not groundnut oil, as many assumed, rather it is petrol.

Check out some reactions that have greeted the photo below.

iam_abelson: While this is very commendable, It is also very risky

iphydol_stores: Na death dem dey share so , highly Risky.

shiretwin: This country is just a joke..what!!!!!! I’m done please someone should just help me with visa even if is Ukraine

iam_omonike: Is this not dangerous? Everything is for clout in Nigeria

nessmanshoes: Country where everyone behaves anyhow!!! No regulation on whatsoever