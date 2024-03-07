‘A gangster who calls the police’- blogger who was arrested by Shatta Wale subtly trolls him

- Advertisement -

Chief Executive Officer of Vim Buzz, Frank Mawutor Bonor has subtly trolled self-acclaimed dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

This comes after the dancehall musician arrested him over a series of publications meant to mar his reputation.

Frank Mawutor, who seems to have been granted bill has in a new post subtly fired some shots at the dancehall musician.

Frank claims Shatta Wale always brags about being a gangster and dealing personally with whoever tries him but calls on the police over a misunderstanding instead of personally dealing with him.

The blogger posted a picture of himself eating at a restaurant and in the caption called out the “Ayoo” hitmaker.

He captioned his post, “Gangster No Dey Call Police But Gangster Call Police But It Is Well”.