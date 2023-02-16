I nearly gave up pushing – Yaa Jackson shares her first childbirth experience

Songstress Yaa Konadu Jackson has for the first time shared her experience of childbirth with the public in her latest interview with Zionfelix.

According to the ‘Baby Mama’ hitmaker, her childbirth wasn’t an easy one because she went through a lot.

She made clear that it got to a time in the delivery room she nearly gave up pushing cos she couldn’t bear the pain.

The mother of one expressed and admitted that giving birth is not easy hence men must respect women because they go through unseen pain to bring forth life.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to one midwife who attended to her throughout the delivery, Yaa Jackson revealed that the midwife was the one who urged her to keep pushing until finally, she delivered successfully.