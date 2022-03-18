type here...
“Me P? Tw? Paa” – Man Says As He Beats Up Man Who Wants To Introduce Him To Gaysim [Video]

By Albert
An attempt by a supposed gay man to introduce a friend to homosexuality did not produce the results he wanted.

A video has emerged which gives an account of a man physically attacking a man who reportedly wanted to introduce him to homosexuality.

According to this man, he would not allow the man to go scot-free. He insisted that he would need to beat him up in order to prove his point about the fact that he was straight.

He maintained that he really loves women and would not accept a man who came down from Nwaswam in the Eastern Region to force him into gayism.

The video gives a sorry account of the man being subjected to brutal physical assault, his face was subjected to hard slaps and punches.

With Ghanaians divided against the legalization or otherwise in Ghana, what does this act seem to prove?

