You gay, Stonebwoy will beat you like his child- Ayisha Modi fires Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Music producer, Ayisha Modi has taken dancehall musician, Shatta Wale to the cleaners following his continuous attacks on Bhim president, Stonebwoy.

Ayisha is opinionated that Shatta Wale might be gay from the look of things from her point of view.

The die-hard fan of Stobebvwoy claims she sees nothing wrong with Stonebwoy’s refusal to perform on the same stage with Shatta Wale.

According to her, Stonebwoy’s decision should be respected just like any other citizen of the country.

She went on to add that Shatta Wale acts as though he can beat Stonebwoy, meanwhile, in reality, according to Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy will beat Shatta Wale like a kid.

Ayisha Modi stated categorically that Shatta Wale is not physically strong, adding that he hides behind some strong men to fool around.

Ayisha made this revelation in a TikTok live video which is at the moment flying across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, who responds to every message is yet to respond to Ayisha Modi’s claims.

Source:Ghpage

