George Quaye accuses Gospel industry of ‘desperately’ influencing VGMA Academy and Board Members

- Advertisement -

George Quaye has revealed that some members of the gospel music community are going to desperate lengths to influence the Academy and Board Members of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to the former Public Relations Officer of the awards, these “gospel people” are trying to sway the voting process and nominations in favour of their preferred artists, and are even resorting to other unethical practices.

He expressed disappointment in their actions, stating that it goes against the integrity of the awards and undermines the hard work of other deserving artists.

“‘Gospel people’ going round DESPERATELY doing all they can to ‘INFLUENCE ‘ VGMA Academy and Board Members.

‘Worldly’ acts are focusing on their fans as should be done! When we talk p3, then Gospel people bore! Smh,” he wrote on Facebook.

The VGMA Academy has 30% of the voting rights in each category, while the Board has 40%. The general public, on the other hand, has been allocated another 30%.

However, Quaye’s statement suggests that some members of the gospel music community are trying to undermine the integrity of the awards by using underhanded tactics to sway the votes in their favour.

“Encourage your fans to vote! Lobby them! Push them! Beg! Implore them! Buy them credits! Get them data! Sing for them if you have to!

“Go from house to house if you must! Just leave the Board and Academy alone to do their work!!!” he hammered.

The VGMA is one of the biggest music awards events in Ghana and is highly respected in the industry.

The Academy and Board Members responsible for the nominations and voting process are made up of music professionals and industry experts, who are supposed to be impartial and unbiased in their decision-making.