GES makes U-turn on directive to conduct searches of private parts of BECE candidates

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its directive to supervisors and invigilators of this year’s BECE to conduct a thorough search of candidates sitting for the exams in the Waija-Gbawe Municipality.

In a memo dated 18th July 2023 that has gone viral on social media, the education body authorised that they thoroughly search all candidates including their private parts before they are allowed to enter the examination hall.

The directive which appeared in point 4 of the communique was among a tall list of other instructions that many deem as outrageous.

According to GES, the directives outlined in the letter are among efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the 2023 B.E.C.E.

Attached below is a copy of the letter in circulation