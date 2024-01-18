- Advertisement -

In the historical progression of the teaching profession, educators have consistently imparted knowledge to students across diverse subjects, fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

In Ghana, teachers traditionally composed their scheme of work and lesson notes using designated Teacher Lesson Note Books provided by the school.

These records delineated the weekly topics, subject to scrutiny and approval by the Headteachers before implementation.

Over decades, adherence to this practice became ingrained within the Ghana Education Service (GES) framework, with teachers facing consequences for failing to submit their lesson plans for vetting on Mondays.

However, recent changes in the curriculum and educational systems have engendered complexities.

In a notable development in 2024, the GES has communicated a directive mandating District/Municipal/Metropolitan Directors of Education to ask teachers to now accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes in printed or email formats by teachers.

This shift has sparked confusion among teachers and headmasters alike. Teachers now have the flexibility to prepare notes using various methods, leading to resistance from headteachers who reluctantly comply with the directive.

The ensuing discord echoes back to the dismissal of Teacher Kwadwo, a now-socialite, Vlogger, and Content Creator, formerly known as Michael Owusu Afriyie.

His termination resulted from his refusal to adhere to the old directive writing in the lesson notebook but requiring typed lesson notes, leading to a rejection that ultimately led to his dismissal.

The GES cited his failure to prepare a lesson plan, disregard for the District Director’s directive, and prolonged absences from the classroom as reasons for his termination.

The current directive has ignited a social media uproar, with many questioning the GES about the rationale behind the new policy.

Calls for the reinstatement of Teacher Kwadwo spotlight the perceived incongruities in his dismissal under the same directive now issued for teachers to follow.