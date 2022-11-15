GES reacts to the viral video of some Chiana SHS students insulting President Akuffo Addo

The Ghana Education Service has reacted to the viral video of some female students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District.

In a letter signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit at the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.

The GES apologised to the President and went on to reveal in the letter that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE GES

Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words on the President of our land.

Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.

We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District.

Management of the school has begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures. Parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations.

Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to H.E. the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school.

We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded.

Days ago a group of female students in a self-recorded video subjected the first gentleman of the land to severe insults. The video after it went viral was greeted with mixed reactions.