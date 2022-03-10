type here...
“Get rid of your daughter before I marry you because I can’t be a stepmother ” – Lady tells her born 1 boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Humm, how can a woman who is supposed to have empathy be so wicked? Ladies with children have no problem marrying a guy with no child but when the table turns, Hell breaks loose.

A black-hearted lady has insisted that her fiance should get rid of his 5-year-old daughter before he marries him because she doesn’t have the heart to raise another woman’s child.

According to this lady, the innocent 5-year-old irritates her because she looks exactly like her late mother and that always reminds her fiance of his dead wife.

In her wild writeup, she also hinted that she wants to tell her fiance to send her daughter to the village to live with her grandmother because she can be under the same roof with her.

I hope this guy knows the devil he’s about getting married to. And I hope he sets himself free before it’s too late!

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

