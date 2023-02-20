- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old hip-hop musician and producer from Nairobi has disclosed how his girlfriend dumped him after donating his kidney to her mother.

The musician identified as Edwin revealed he met his girlfriend in 2020 where she approached him for a relationship and he accepted.

Edwin indicated that just few months after their relationship started, his girlfriend informed him after her mother’s condition and they decided to visit her at the hospital.

The doctor informed them that his girlfriend’s mother was in a very critical condition and would pass away if she didn’t get a transplant.

After running some tests, the doctor told him he was a match and his girlfriend convinced him to donate one of his kidney’s to her mother.

Out of love, he donated his kidney to his girlfriend’s mother without informing his family and after the operation, stayed in the hospital for two weeks until he was discharged.

Edwin indicated that few weeks after he was discharged his girlfriend informed him that her boyfriend of five years has arrived from abroad and that she can’t continue the relationship.

“We knew each other for like two weeks before we started dating, and I remember she was four years older than me. It is a good thing when a lady admits that she loves you. We dated for a few months and I started doing my music professionally.

I knew I was not related to them so I was confident when I went for those tests. Doctor came, looked at me, looked at the mother and finally said, we have found a match. My girlfriend told me please do this for my mum. I knew my mum would never agree to it and I thought since I am an adult with an ID, I would do it.

I thought since the whole family knows me and if I do that sacrifice for them it’s like you have been given a wife for free. Later, she told me her boyfriend is at the airport and that they have been dating for five years and now he is at the airport from abroad. He was supposed to come in February but because of COVID-19, he couldn’t come. My other kidney is ruined and there is a chance that my life will be over if I get 27 years. Even if I get a transplant I may not even get to 30 years old. Every day I wake up I say wish was I dead. I think my whole purpose of living is done”, Edwin disclosed.

Edwin further stated that he was devasted by the news and now his other kidney has began to fail.

He added that doctors has informed him that he will not live up to 30 years even if he undergoes a transplant.