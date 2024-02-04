- Advertisement -

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed interest in pursuing Kobbie Mainoo to switch nationality from England to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

This heartwarming news was revealed by Executive Council member of the association, Dr. Randy Abbey, who said the 18-year-old midfielder is on their radar.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” he told The Times.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”

Mainoo is currently enjoying a breakout campaign at Manchester United, having made 12 appearances in the first team this season.