GH ashawobrity industry on life support as heavyweights in the game suffer severe unrecoverable injuries

- Advertisement -

Like how many slay queens travel to Dubai for the famous Porta Potty events – Most female celebrities in the country also spend lavishly from the deep pockets of men with enough ‘cheddar’.

For about a week now, a set of Ghanaian female media personalities who paraded themselves as workaholics and saints have been exposed big time for their ill-famed modus operandi with media as font to cover their tracks.

Dark rumours that have been trending on social media for some days now detail how a known big boy was casually dashing Serwaa Akoto ‘who’s always here’ Ghs 2,500 daily during their 5 months dating period.

Another articulate godmother popularly known for her unparalleled and envious command over the English Language was also allegedly sending her nudes to a US-based Ghanaian guy for rent and furniture.

On the blind side of the masses, another ‘high-time’ lady whose entire existence centres around designer outfits, bags and shoes was also nearly traded for a fridge.

Not forgetting the petite Efia with an intense feeling of deep affection who has also tasted the langalanga of the FIT guy’.

Before these heavy blows of information landed on social media, all these ladies paraded themselves as hardworking independent ladies who funded their lavish lifestyles from their coffers.

The damaged reputation of this set of formally respected ladies will be nearly impossible to redeem.

GH ashawobrity industry is currently on life support and it will take a miracle for its recovery!