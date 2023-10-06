type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGH boy in tears as girlfriend suffers convulsion and dies during a...
Lifestyle

GH boy in tears as girlfriend suffers convulsion and dies during a sleepover

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young man finds himself in a deeply distressing situation as a moment of pleasure takes an unexpected turn, plunging him into grief and despair.

This anonymous individual is currently grappling with depression and overwhelming distress, feeling as though he has no recourse but to contemplate a dire course of action.

According to an account shared on the Jodel platform, the young man had gone to his girlfriend’s residence for a sleepover, seeking to enjoy a night together.

However, an unforeseen tragedy unfolded during their time together.

In the midst of the night, the girlfriend experienced a sudden and severe convulsion—an uncontrollable, violent, and irregular movement of the body.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Convulsions can be associated with various conditions, including neurological disorders like epilepsy, the presence of certain toxins in the bloodstream, or fevers in children.

Tragically, the girlfriend succumbed to the convulsion, leaving the young man in a state of shock and despair.

Overwhelmed by the situation and unsure of how to proceed, he turned to his closest friend to share the devastating news, tears and confusion weighing heavily upon him.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, October 6, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.3mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways