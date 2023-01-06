- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian bride whose dream of having a trending wedding has truly met her expectations. Well, not as she planned for it to go.

She’s making waves in the digital media space over a video of her struggling to get on board a vehicle dedicated to her big day.

This is a result of her super tight-fitted wedding gown lined with a corset which almost left her suffocated.

She could hardly move her whole body and hard to rely on her stylist and able-bodied men to shove her into the car.

In the viral clip, a man is seen pulling the bride into the car while another person helped put her legs into the car, and arrange the flamboyant dress.

The video was quite hilarious as the team tried their best to fit her into the car, which they were luckily able to do.

After the dramatic scene was over, she could be heard asking for a chilled bottle of water to wash down her troubles.