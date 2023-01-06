type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleDrama as GH bride struggles to enter car due to her tight-fitted...
Lifestyle

Drama as GH bride struggles to enter car due to her tight-fitted wedding dress (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
bride struggles in tight-fitted wedding dress
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian bride whose dream of having a trending wedding has truly met her expectations. Well, not as she planned for it to go.

She’s making waves in the digital media space over a video of her struggling to get on board a vehicle dedicated to her big day.

This is a result of her super tight-fitted wedding gown lined with a corset which almost left her suffocated.

She could hardly move her whole body and hard to rely on her stylist and able-bodied men to shove her into the car.

In the viral clip, a man is seen pulling the bride into the car while another person helped put her legs into the car, and arrange the flamboyant dress.

The video was quite hilarious as the team tried their best to fit her into the car, which they were luckily able to do.

After the dramatic scene was over, she could be heard asking for a chilled bottle of water to wash down her troubles.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, January 6, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    3.5mph
    30 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News