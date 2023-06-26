- Advertisement -

Scores of fans and celebrity friends have sent out heartwarming messages to Hajia4Real who is currently facing multiple charges in the United States as she marks her 31st birthday.

In a post meant to celebrate her birthday on June 26, 2023, the embattled influencer and the socialite subtly indicated that she’s innocent and will soon be vindicated.

As you make know, Hajia4Real is being tried over her alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam and risks spending over 50 years in prison if found guilty.

She shared never-seen-before photos on her Instagram page Monday with a caption expressing her emotions over her legal troubles.

Sharing the set of alluring pictures to mark her special day, she wrote;

“Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times.

“One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that “only the good die young, “ and now I truly understand what that statement really means.

There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard.”

The post has since garnered over 35,000 likes and 1,000 comments from scores of netizens including celebrities on social media.

Notable among the personalities include dancehall musician Stonebwoy who has sent out encouraging words to Hajia4Real through her difficult times.

“Life is the Ultimate.. BLESS UP,” he wrote in the comments section while actor Prince David Osei also added, “Grace will speak for you”.