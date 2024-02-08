GH guy whose wife slept with her ex just 2 days after their wedding dies from broken heart (Video)

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Ghanaian guy named Shadrack Boadu aka Owura has been reported dead after suffering a short illness believed to be from broken heart.

Just a few weeks ago, Owura made an appearance on Aunty Naa’s show and according to him, his wife went back to sleep with her ex-boyfriend named Alex just two days after their wedding.

According to Owura, his wife named Lousia refused to scrub both their bathroom and toilet on the basis that he was not her class and she only agreed to marry him out of pity.

As disclosed by Owura, despite being married to Louisa, she was still sleeping with her ex-boyfriend and every time he confronted her; She told him to divorce her so that she could go back to her true love.


Aside from the cheating, Louisa made living on Earth feel like Hell for him because his mother-in-law was in support of her daughter’s extramarital affair.

Now, Owura is dead and will be buried on 5TH March 2023.

Watch the videos below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Lydia babe Rest In Peace

Abuburokosua0? – I swear I can never cheat when married but honestly I pray for a guy who can give me such love this guy have?? RIP


BritishWaTaRaThis guy is dead from broken heart and deep hurt…I know him very well..Rest In Peace Bruh(Owura).Bcos of u I will never get married

bhaddieharkuah0 – Awww Owura hmmm rest in paradise peace

AMBAROSE WINE HAVEN – Rest in peace my dear??????….charlie this guy don suffer in this life

Source:GHpage

