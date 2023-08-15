- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has stirred mixed reactions online after she shared an epic video journaling the jaw-dropping transformation she went through during her pregnancy journey.

Before experiencing the drastic changes, the curvaceous lady stated that she expected to look classy and elegant when pregnant, but she was left disappointed.

It is not uncommon for a woman’s body to undergo several changes during pregnancy but she was hoping to defy the odds, and perhaps compete with Rihanna for the best maternity look.

In fact, her transformational video shared on TikTok has left many mouth-opened with shock.

The opening scene of the clip she posted to the video-based platform depicted her looking exuding beauty with flawless brown skin.

However, the latter part of the video showed a tremendous transformation as her face looked absolutely different.

Her nose and mouth had increased exponentially in size, as well as her skin complexion had gotten darker.