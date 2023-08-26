Gh lady creates WhatsApp group for all her boyfriends and breaks up with them at once

A young man has recently got many reacting massively after opening up about how his last relationship ended.

The tweet sighted on the timeline had him recounting that after dating his woman for a year, she one day added him to a random Whatsapp group and confessed to all the members that she was dating them at the same time.

The bold lady also informed them at she would be getting married that coming weekend.

His actual post read; In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said “all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I’m getting married next weekend.” She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other.

Many who saw the post could not believe their eyes and shared their comments

@The_Saintmusty replied: It’s game on after she exits the group. You guys should give her some time in her marriage and group members should take that time to know each other beta, afterwards take a reunion to her house uninformed. If i dey that group, we go dey do the reunion yearly at her place.

@ifecodenho6: Just low-key, none of you should exit that group, wait till wedding day, male all of una dey one canopy wait for that time the pastor will as ” which of you has anything against this Union” Vuum all of una go come out.