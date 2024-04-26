type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGH lady cries as soldier man chops her all night and gives...
News

GH lady cries as soldier man chops her all night and gives her only GHS 40 the next morning (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
GH lady cries as soldier man chops her all night and gives her only GHS 40 the next morning (Video)
- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has shared the sad tale of a friend who was roughly used by a soldier man stationed at Burma Camp.

According to the lady who shared the sad story on social media, her friend chartered a taxi from Dansoman to Burma Camp.

GH lady cries as soldier man chops her all night and gives her only GHS 40 the next morning (Video)

When the lady arrived at the said soldier man’s place, they had a series of wild intercourse that lasted all night.

The next morning the soldier gave the lady only GHS 40 to return home.

Sadly, the GHS 40 can’t even cover for the lady’s travelling expenses alone.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As hilariously stated by the narrator of the story, due to the aggressive sex, the lady had to resort to sitting on hot water for a period to recover.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, April 26, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
2.2mph
0 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more