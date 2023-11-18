- Advertisement -

In a recent revelation that has stirred conversations, a Ghanaian lady has reportedly terminated her relationship with her boyfriend based in Ghana after her relocation to the United Kingdom.

Her decision, as disclosed during an interview, centres around her reluctance to financially support her partner’s move to the UK.

Expressing her stance, the lady clarified that she is unwilling to expend her resources to bring her boyfriend to the UK, citing her preference to assist her siblings instead.

She emphasized that her partner is welcome to pursue his own means of earning and travelling to the UK, but she is not inclined to sponsor his journey.

During the interview, the lady conveyed that if her boyfriend manages to independently secure the means to join her abroad, they could reconsider their relationship.

However, she asserted that if he remained in Ghana without such plans, then their romantic connection would come to an end.

In response to the host’s inquiry about some men bringing their partners to the UK, the lady maintained her position, deeming it an imprudent use of her financial resources.

Social media users have lauded her decision, with one netizen expressing, “If she’s my sister, I will buy her a car for her wise decision.” Another supporter remarked, “I support her 100%. This is not marriage, so she is not entitled to bring him there.”

This bold move has sparked discussions on the dynamics of international relationships and financial responsibilities, resonating with those who commend the lady for her financial prudence.