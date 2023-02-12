- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman named Nana Ama accidentally exposed her extra-marital affair live on air when she was contacted by a radio station during a prank call.

Apparently, the husband of the unfaithful woman reached out to Accra-based Citi FM to test her loyalty under the guise that her sweetheart wanted to surprise her with a beautiful gift for Valentine’s Day.

The only way to secure the package was for her to guess or mention correctly the sender’s name, but Nana Ama shockingly goofed on live radio.

When she got the call, Nana Ama who is married to Nii Armah initially guessed that the gift might be coming from a gentleman called Daniel.

She went on to admit that she had a short sexual relationship with Daniel, which was a ‘one-time thing’, and did not expect a gift from him anyway.

But unknown to Nana Ama, her husband had given Citi FM her number for her to be pranked on live radio.

The trending audio has generated massive reactions on social media with many users sharing varying opinions.

Nana Kyei Otoo said: What her definition of husband? These days women go like it’s my flesh and I decide who can have it .Jesus no do anything for here ooh.

Ohemaa Ama Beetee stated: Anka Saturday borns de3 we are romantic and faithful, na this Ama will make me change my name to Abena or Akua

Mary Acquah added: Eeeeeeei anka mention ur husband’s name first eeeer. I’m sure Nii too hasn’t been romantic like this before ooo. Haha