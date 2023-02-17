type here...
GH Lady gets pregnant for boyfriend of 2 years only to find out he died 5 years ago

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Ghanaian lady is currently in shock after finding out a hard truth she never anticipated ever hearing.

The issue at the moment is too difficult for her mind to process on its own hence seeking advice on the internet.

The lady sharing her ordeal with Naa Ashorkor of Asaase Radio indicated that she is four months pregnant with her boyfriend who she has been with for the past years.

However, in an unbelievable twist, she got to meet the gentleman’s mother only to be told that he had passed on five years back.

According to her, immediately after she started narrating the story, the man’s mother began to cry, and all her attempts to call the man’s phone have proven futile.

Apparently, the lady has conceived for a ghost and she is left shocked amid trying to come to terms with the situation.

    Source:GHPAGE

