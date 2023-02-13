“I want to leave my man because his salary is only GHC1,000” – GH lady

A Ghanaian lady has expressed her desire to quit her relationship because her boyfriend is not well enough to care for her.

According to her, his partner’s meagre salary keeps him broke all the time, even before the end of the month.

She added that she felt her boyfriend was wasting his time by going to work, working so hard, and earning just GHC1,000, and that usually pisses her off.

“My boyfriend’s salary pisses me off. When he tells me he’s at work I get irritated. I wish I could tell him to quit and stay at home and sleep.”

@woto_ati wrote: Was with a lady when I was on a 1900 salary with my small vitz. She left me after 3 months that she needs a man that can provide for her well. 3 months after she left. Salary increment double. 2 months after New job new salary. Salary now 3 times and got a bolt. She is in my dm nw

@Cornel wrote: One thing is clear with women, if she wants to be with you, she will find simple things you do attractive. However, if she doesn’t want to be with you, she will still blame you for hard-working

@Asiome wrote: Sometimes u just have to ask yourself as a lady. What can you do to help? Ladies sometimes put 0 effort in a man’s fortune but claim it when it’s ripe…