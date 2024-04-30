type here...
News

GH man catches wife in bed with young lover; Uses juju to make the side guy’s joystick remain erect forever (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
An ewe Ghanaian man named Agya Gator who caught his wife in bed with her younger lover has admitted to using juju to teach the side guy an unforgettable lesson.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, the Agya Gator recounted how his wife’s side guy tasked his friends to mercilessly beat him after he confronted him to stay away from his wife.

Despite several warnings, the side guy kept sleeping with Agya Gator’s wife and even once mocked him for being weak in bed reason his wife loved him and always begged him for intercourse.

Being frustrated and feeling betrayed, Agya Gator resorted to the use of black magic to teach the young lover a lesson.

Now, the young lover’s manhood has refused to sleep and remained erected ever since Agya Gator caught him and his wife in bed for the last time.

Watch the video below to know…

Source:GHpage

