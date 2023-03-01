- Advertisement -

Footage of an encounter between some concerned residents and an unknown man caught taking a minor to a hotel has surfaced on social media.

The suspect is filmed struggling to defend himself on why he brought the little girl to the lodge to have his way with her, knowing well she was underage.

The highly infuriate residents threatened to brutalize him if he could not explain himself over the criminal act that could land him in jail when reported to the police.

When coerced, he claimed that the girl was just his friend and had no ulterior motive of exploiting her sexually. The naive girl whose face was not shown in the trending video also corroborated the man’s claim.

The residents were however not convinced as they insisted on dragging both the man and girl to her parents at home to expose the secret affairs of their young daughter.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, the video has elicited a flurry of remarks from social media users who commended the resident for their vigilance.

Below are some of the comments

ampomah606: They are responsible citizens they want to protect the future

jaybaba_gh: When the community works together. good they didn’t show the lil girls face. Dude must be arrested for attempted rape and defilement

the_blackshoppingnetwork: Loving this! Street security! Street Justice that’s how we do it!!

odobaby1: Thanks for acting like citizens n not spectators

culture_jayweather: If na Nigerian man try am , He won’t be standing by now. Una go send am go jail in the name of waju . With many girls when una done use set Nigeria guys up.