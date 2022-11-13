GH man confronts gov’t officials at Climate Conference with placard showing polluted water bodies

- Advertisement -

A disgruntled Ghanaian citizen caused a scene at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

He confronted Ghanaian officials present by calling them out for destroying water bodies back home while traveling to a conference on climate change.

He carried a placard that showed the devasting pollution of several water bodies in Ghana and hovered it around the Agriculture Minister and other government officials.

He chanted songs to draw attention to his message and get the international media to report on it.

The Agric Minister had to ask him to be conscious of the platform and desist from embarrassing the government delegation present.

Unperturbed, the man carried on with his message about the effect of galamsey on water bodies and how the government of Ghana has done little to avert the situation.

Gideon Commey, the man who carried out the action shared his motivation by writing:

The Minister of Food and Agriculture wasn’t happy with me, but my message was clear: President

@NAkufoAddo and government officials have no business at a climate summit when back home they are overseeing the destruction of forests and water bodies through galamsey (illegal mining).