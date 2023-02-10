type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFear Women: GH man in tears after wife confesses to sleeping with...
News

Fear Women: GH man in tears after wife confesses to sleeping with sideguy on radio [Audio]

By Albert
GH man in tears after wife confesses to sleeping with sideguy
- Advertisement -

Nii Armah is a Ghanaian husband who was left spellbound after his wife, Nana Ama, confessed to having a boyfriend on the radio.

The gentleman had wanted to send a surprise Valentine’s Day message to his wife and relayed it through the radio station.

When the wife was called to guess who might have sent her the message, the woman mentioned one Daniel. According to her, she believed it could only be Daniel who would send her such a romantic message.

GH man in tears after wife confesses to sleeping with sideguy

The woman, who identified herself as Nana Ama, went on to state that she had had a fling with Daniel even though he was married and only thought about him.

When the true identity of the man behind the message was disclosed to her as her husband on Citi FM, Nana Ama was shocked.

She realized that she had exposed herself by revealing her clandestine relationship with a side guy, whom she confessed to sleeping with.

Nana Ama and Nii Armah, who are a married couple, would have to deal with their problem now that the cracks in their marriage have been aired for the whole world to hear.

Check out the audio below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 10, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News