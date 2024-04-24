GH married woman caught in the bush having intercourse with another man – Video

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has been caught inside the bush having intercourse with another man named Emma.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa, the woman n admitted to committing adultery.

According to the woman, she regrets having intercourse with Emma in the bush.

She further stated that she doesn’t know what came over her to agree to have intercourse with Emma while still married to her hubby Isaac.

However, despite accepting her shortcomings and sending troupes of elders to apologise to the husband – He has refused to accept her apology.

Watch the video below to know more…