GH palm wine tapper who spent his entire savings on his girlfriend finds out she's pregnant for another man
GH palm wine tapper who spent his entire savings on his girlfriend finds out she's pregnant for another man

By Armani Brooklyn
GH palm wine tapper who spent his entire savings on his girlfriend finds out she's pregnant for another man
A middle-aged Ghanaian man has shared his sad story with the world during an appearance on Sompa FM.

According to the young man, his blood sister introduced him to a young lady for marriage.

GH palm wine tapper who spent his entire savings on his girlfriend finds out she's pregnant for another man

Unknowingly, the lady was already pregnant with another man.

Before finding out the truth, he was sending both the lady and her mother foodstuffs from the village.

He also withdrew all the money he had saved in his MoMo wallet for the lady just to prove his love for her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

