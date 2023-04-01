Video of GH police officers begging and kneeling to ‘galamsey’ boys causes stir

- Advertisement -

A video on the internet tells the story of the helpless state of some, officers of the Ghana Police Service, begging and kneeling for illegal miners, or galamsey boys.

The content of the video tells a story of familiarity between the police officers in the area and the boys, whose occupation was to mine gold illegally.

The police officers, after they had tried to make an arrest, were stopped by these boys, who seemed to wield much power and influence.

At a point, one of the helpless police officers started appealing to their conscience by using their relationship as a bargaining chip for them to compromise.

The uniform of one of the police officers was seized, and to avoid further punishment, the police officer had to kneel before them as he pleaded profusely.

Many reacted to the video by stating their frustration about a police officer bowing and paying the utmost respect to civilians who they were supposed to arrest for their illegal activities.

At the scene which is reportedly in the Western Region was a police minivan stuck in the mud. The video has caused. astir on social media.

Odd video of Ghanaian Police officer begging civilian pic.twitter.com/wjYH1LI8kx — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2023

Kae wrote: You see what the major was saying about the police not being able arrest certain criminals? It always has to be the military doing the most

OBJ commented: U can do this to the soldiers but u won’t like what will happen next and if it happens then u all start to say nonsense see how they’re treating the police ah chale

Evaeme wrote: Lmao….. This is what happens when you recruit people base on connection and heavily under pay police in this country.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to react to the unfortunate incident.