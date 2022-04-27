“Coming back to Ghana was a mistake” – GH students evacuated from Ukraine cry

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian students who were evacuated from Ukraine say they regret returning since the government has failed to follow through on promises made to them.

They claim that despite pledges that they would be able to attend school, the state has done nothing to assist them.

This comes months after they left the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Philip Bobbie Ansah, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Ukraine Chapter, remarked in an interview with Citi FM in Accra:

“We had a couple of meetings initially and they [government] made us understand that they are very much positioned to help us and secure schools for us.

“They requested data which we made available to them. Everything seems so slow. We do not know what is happening now.”

“We do not know what is causing the delay.”

“Some of us refused to come to Ghana which seems like the best decision because they have opportunities. It now looks like it was a mistake for some of us to come to Ghana.”

Following the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the administration repatriated around 1,000 students from numerous Ukrainian colleges.

Others refused to return to Ghana, but the government informed those who had come to the country that there were solutions available to ensure their education was not interrupted.