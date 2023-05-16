GH woman fights her husband for hosting his mother in their marital home [Video]

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A viral video that captures a married woman aggressively confronting her husband for hosting his mother in their matrimonial home has stirred mixed reactions online.

The amusing clip has left many people jaw-dropped as the enraged wife chose to settle the matter ferociously rather than having a well-disposed conversation.

She created a dramatic scene in protest of the unwelcome presence of her mother-in-law and threatened to beat her husband to a pulp if he did not send his mother away.

According to her, she married only her husband, not both of them and deserved to enjoy a peaceful married life without any interference from family relatives.

The man on the other hand seemed unperturbed by his wife’s dramatic display to send his mother packing.

While trying to keep his calm, the wife kept testing his patience and pushed his limit to a point he nearly abused her physically.

Watch the video below

For whatever reason the woman is furious, netizens have suggested that she didn’t handle the situation well as it would destroy the relationship between her mother-in-law for life.