The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a visa ban on Ghanaians and citizens of 19 other African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

According to reports, the visa ban takes immediate effect and countries affected by the ban include Nigeria, Congo, Liberia, Togo and several others.

The statement which was shared by DW Africa indicated that the reason behind this decision is not known and is expected to take effect on October 24, 2022.

“The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationalities from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai. Countries affected include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros. The ban takes immediate effect”.

Well, it is believed that one of the reasons given for the ban is that many who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working, without legalising their stay.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that citizens of Ghana and other African nations have been denied entry to Dubai.