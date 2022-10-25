type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhana & 19 African countries banned from visiting Dubai
News

Ghana & 19 African countries banned from visiting Dubai

By Lizbeth Brown
UAE
UAE
- Advertisement -

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a visa ban on Ghanaians and citizens of 19 other African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

According to reports, the visa ban takes immediate effect and countries affected by the ban include Nigeria, Congo, Liberia, Togo and several others.

The statement which was shared by DW Africa indicated that the reason behind this decision is not known and is expected to take effect on October 24, 2022.

“The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationalities from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai. Countries affected include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros. The ban takes immediate effect”.

See post below;

Visa ban from UAE

Well, it is believed that one of the reasons given for the ban is that many who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working, without legalising their stay.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that citizens of Ghana and other African nations have been denied entry to Dubai.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News