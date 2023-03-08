- Advertisement -

The Ghana Armed Forces have reacted to the killing of a soldier in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, by releasing exclusive information about him.

According to a statement released by the forces, the slain Imoro was stationed at Sunyani and not Accra where he met his untimely death.

Trooper Imoro Sherrif, a young soldier who had recently arrived in Accra, was discovered in a pool of blood close to the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman, according to a news release released by the military on Tuesday, March 7.

“Trooper Sherrif, who was stationed in Sunyani, was in Accra on a Course and had sought permission to visit his parents at Ashaiman where he grew up, but was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Saturday near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman,” the press release signed by Brigadier-General Emmanuel Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations, said.

After that, a swoop was carried out on Tuesday to capture the vile criminals, which resulted in the arrest of 184 locals.

Yet, the soldiers’ behaviour on Tuesday has been roundly criticized.

GAF apologized for the distress that some innocent bystanders experienced during the swoop.