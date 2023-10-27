Ghana Army Recruitment: Requirements and Deadline for 2023 Ghana Military Academy enlistment

- Advertisement -

Ghana Military Academy has released and opened its portal for eligible Ghanaians to join the service for the 2023 enlistment of recruits.

The recruitment is open to unmarried citizens aged 18 and 26 who are of good character and medically fit.

Applicants must also have a minimum of six credits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level, including English and Mathematics, or a minimum of six credits at WASSCE.

Alternatively, applicants may qualify with “a minimum of six credits at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) level, including Core English, Core Mathematics, and Core Science.”

Electronic Vouchers for application can be purchased for GH¢350 at designated post offices.

Once the voucher is secured, applicants can submit their applications online through the recruitment portal.

The closing date for submission of applications is Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In summary, here are the general eligibility requirements:

A. Applicants must:

1 Be Ghanaian citizens by birth. 2 Have good character. 3 Not be married (Applicable to Regular Cadets Only). 4. Not be bonded. 5. Be aged between 18 and 26 by March 30, 2024 (Applicable to Regular Cadets Only). 6. Meet medical fitness standards set by the Ghana Armed Forces. 7. Pass the Pre-Joining Fitness Test. 8. Meet height requirements (1.68m for males, 1.60m for females, with exceptions for Military Police). 9. Meet academic qualifications, as outlined above.

To apply, candidates should:

– Acquire an Electronic Voucher for GHC350.00 from designated post offices.

– Visit the recruitment portal with supported browsers.

– Follow the application steps provided, including uploading necessary documents.

– Keep a copy of the generated report for future reference, as it will be required if shortlisted.

– Retain the used Electronic Voucher, as it will be inspected during the selection process.

Use this link to apply http://apply.mil.gh