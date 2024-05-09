Ghana card has reduced corruption in Ghana- Bawumia

The Second Gentleman of the country, Dr. Bawumia has caused a stir online.



Dr. Bawumia claims the Ghana card has helped reduced corruption in the country.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing participants at the 14th Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Accra, Ghana.

According to the Vice president, “Being able to identify individuals uniquely helps keep track of members of criminal corrupt networks and helps to prevent the easy laundering of the proceeds of corruption by providing all Ghanaians and resident foreigners a biometrically enabled card, the Ghana card, we have enabled anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to track corrupt individuals properly and how they hide the proceeds of their crime”.

He added “To detect cyber crimes, the Ghana card is integrated into People Bank Accounts, sim cards, mobile money accounts, tax records, driver licenses, vehicle licensing records, National Health Insurance records, pension records, and payroll cards”.