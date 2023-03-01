The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that Ghana has recorded 12 new cases of Lassa fever virus.

This is just a few days after confirming two cases on Sunday with led to the death of one person.

This was revealed in a statement by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which noted the cases were detected during contact tracing and testing after the first two cases were announced on 26th February 2023.

“Following the institution of control measures including contact tracing and testing, 12 additional cases who were close contacts have been confirmed. This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases for this outbreak. One death has so far been recorded.

All 13 cases are alive and in stable condition and are being managed in designated health facilities. A total of 97 contacts have been identified and efforts are underway to identify more contacts”, excerpt of the statement read.

Lassa fever is an animal-borne viral illness spread by the African rat. It is endemic in parts of West Africa including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria. Neighboring countries are also at risk because the animal vector lives throughout the region.

Transmission of Lassa virus to humans occurs most commonly through ingestion or inhalation.