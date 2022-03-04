Ghana does not need coup, let’s protect our democracy – Akufo-Addo urges

- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African nations to demand good administration and democracy.

This comes as the Dean of the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has stated that Ghana is currently ripe for coups due to the country’s poor economic conditions.

Prof. Atuguba urged the government to acknowledge and address the economic crisis.

“We do not want a coup in this country, but if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coups in Ghana since the climate and the environment, both national and immediate international, are conducive to one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.

On Thursday, March 3, President Akufo-Addo addressed this during a meeting with leaders from the Pan African Youth Union at the seat of government, Jubilee House in Accra.

“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coups and military intervention did to our continent in the past. Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them, “he said.