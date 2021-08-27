Ghana was not worth dying for-Efia Odo on why she didn’t join #FixTheCountry demo

- Advertisement -

Efia Odo has finally opened up on why she was absent during the FixTheCountry demonstration in Accra even though she was one of the strong advocates.

The actress and socialite via a tweet have disclosed her reason for shunning the call weeks ago. She reveals her mother pleaded with her not to join.

According to her, the mother told her Ghana is not worth dying for and considering the recent threats on her life, it would be best she throws in the towel.

Efia Odo real name Andrea Owusu made this disclosure on Twitter after a fan asked her why she didn’t go for the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

Read her reply below;

“My life was threatened on numerous occasions and my mother begged and cried for me to not go. She told me Ghana was not worth dying for but I can in my own way make a change,”