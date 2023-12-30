type here...
Ghana girls left in tears and heartbroken as actor, Toosweet Annan weds Msflava

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan has embarked on a new chapter in his personal life as he tie the knot with media personality, Msflava.

Ghanaians and social media folks woke up to the engagement photos of the famous actor and his soon-to-be wife and most of his female followers are not happy.

Toosweet, draped in a black tuxedo suit, and Msflava, in a beautiful black gown, posed in several romantic scenes.

Fans and colleagues of the renowned actor and media personality are excited for this new journey and have sent them many well wishes.

