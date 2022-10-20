Ghana is just going to waste its time at the World Cup – Jay-Jay Okocha

- Advertisement -

Ex-Nigeria superstar Jay-Jay Okocha believes Ghana’s chances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are slim and that the team will struggle.

The former Super Eagles skipper says he is not confident about eh fortunes of the Black Stars at the Mundial thus he believes it would be a waste of time.

Speaking to Cartonsport.com, Jay-Jay Okocha said:

“It is the first time I’m not confident about Africa’s chances in the World Cup,” “If you look at Asia and North America, they seem stronger and more advanced than us.

“We were already 50 paces behind South America and Europe, and now North America and Asia seem to be ahead of us.”

“We have hopes in Senegal and Morocco, they seem the strongest. Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon seem to be stepping stones for other teams to reach the knockout stages,” he said.

Okocha represented Nigeria in three World Cups: the 1994, 1998, and 2002 tournaments.

On November 24, Ghana will play Portugal in their debut match in Group H after missing the 2018 edition in Russia. Ghana is returning to the competition.

The Black Stars’ next group games are against South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2, respectively.