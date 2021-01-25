type here...
Ghana is likely to go for another lockdown soon – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

By Qwame Benedict
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Information Minister-designate under President Akufo Addo’s second term has revealed that the country is likely to go for another lockdown soon.

The minister-designate made this statement when having a press briefing with the media today at the ministry.

According to him, the President and some other bodies are seriously considering lockdown the country due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said: “There’s a possibility of a lockdown and other restrictions. If this trend continues, then yes that is where we are heading. I have to be very clear on that one that more restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues”

As it stands now, the number of active cases stand at 3, 286 as of the time of filing this report with six more deaths recorded, taking the number to 367.

Source:Ghpage

