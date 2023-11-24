type here...
“Ghana jollof has no flavor” — Former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has thrown dirt on the popular Ghanaian jollof, claiming it has no flavor.

Hilda Baci made these bold declarations during a recent podcast that after tasting a Ghanaian Jollof, she can say that it has no flavour as compared to the Nigerian Jollof.

The chef gained her popularity after breaking the Guinness World record for longest cooking time and Ghanaians are beginning to thank their stars that she lost it.

The chef says she has seen their recipes for the different type of the country’s jollof and it is basic at most.

On the other hand, Hilda praises Nigerian jollof claiming Nigerians do not play with flavor building.

