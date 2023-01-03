type here...
Ghana misses out on top porn-watching countries list, many jubilate
Ghana misses out on top porn-watching countries list, many jubilate

By Albert
Ghana misses out on top porn-watching countries list
Ghana has missed out on the list of top porn-watching countries in 2022.

Many have attributed the somewhat welcomed good news to Ghanaians’ inherent love for God.

While some praise the positive effect of religion on the minds of the people, others appreciate the underlying virtues of Ghanaians.

Is that really why Ghana missed out on the list curated by Pornhub, one of the top pornographic media firms in the world?

The only African countries to make it onto the list were Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa, which also missed out. Meanwhile, European and South American countries dominated the list.

The parameter for the list provided by Pornhub was the amount of traffic to the site from these countries.

Full List Top Por-Watching Countries

  1. United States of America
  2. United Kingdom
  3. France
  4. Japan
  5. Mexico
  6. Italy
  7. Germany
  8. Canada
  9. Philippines
  10. Brazil
  11. Spain
  12. Poland
  13. Netherlands
  14. Australia
  15. Ukraine
  16. Argentina
  17. Colombia
  18. Egypt
  19. Sweden
  20. Belgium

‘I was once a porno film actor” – Wisa Greid reveals, speaks about video

Did you know Ghanaian singer Wisa Greid has his adult film on the internet where he is acting in pornography?

Well, the “Ekikime” hitmaker has spoken extensively about his past and revealed that he had featured in porn films before.

According to him, he had not risen to the limelight at the time so nobody actually knew it was him.

And also due to how he looked in the videos that were popular on the internet, nobody could figure him out when he became popular.

Speaking on that, Wisa Greid said he was featured in the Wapipi series and a simple Google search would bring out some of his videos but it would be hard for him to be recognized.

“Do a web search for “Wapipi” now. I’ve performed in porn before. You can see me in it if you pay close attention. You won’t be able to identify me if you don’t pay close attention because I didn’t have my rasta at the time.”

Read More…

