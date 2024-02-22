- Advertisement -

Ghanaian hiplife singer, Fameye has made a bold statement after comparing the Ghana Music Awards to the revered Grammy Awards.

Fameye made these bold claims in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM where he stated that the Ghana Music Awards is bigger than the Grammy Awards.

After penning lyrics about his interest in winning a Grammy Award some time ago, Fameye has apologized saying he should have rather mentioned Ghana Music Awards.

He pointed out that it is necessary for Ghanaians to hype their own. Fameye confirmed that Ghanaians love hyping foreign products over theirs.

The singer said he made a mistake pitching Grammys ahead of the Ghana Music Awards when growing up.