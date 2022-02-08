Ghana Music Awards-USA 2022; Date & Venue for the unveiling of nominees set

- Advertisement -

Ghana Music Awards – USA is set to roll out nominees for this year’s awards on April 16, 2022 at Yonkers in New York (2 Hudson Street, Yonkers NY).

The Chief Operation Officer Emmanuel Kusi Mensah also known as Capito has revealed that, this year’s event is going to be on a different level.

“We all witnessed what transpired at the nominees announcement in Mt Laurel New Jersey last year and this year the team is prep for a fantastic event.”

According to him dress code for the event will be all Ghana Wear (Rep Your Region) he added.

He said, the reason for the dress code is to project Ghana’s culture and heritage to the world.He urged patrons to be in their traditional wears.

“Attendance will be by seat reservation and patrons are encouraged to call +1 609 251 0178 or +1 571 287 9071 to reserve their seats,” he said.

According to Capito, there will be performances by winners of last year’s awards and renowned Ghanaian Hiplife, Gospel and Rap artistes.

GMA-USA is a people’s choice awards aimed at awarding today’s most influential and iconic Ghanaian musicians in both Ghana and the diaspora.

This year’s event themed “The Music Matters” shall see patrons from all over the world converging at The Prestigious Lincoln Theater on August 20, 2022 to Celebrate Ghana’s Music, Culture and Stars.