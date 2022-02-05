- Advertisement -

Ghana is set to appoint Chris Hughton as the new coach for the Black Stars following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

The decision to appoint the Irish manager comes after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached an agreement with the Ministry of Sports at a crucial meeting on Friday.

Initially, the GFA were reluctant with the government’s choice and wanted to appoint Otto Addo as Milovan Rajevac’s successor in the interim.

However, the association has softened its position in the last 24 hours to allow Hughton to take over the top job.

The idea of Otto, who served as Rajevac’s assistant, leading the team temporarily has been dropped.

Hughton will be named in the coming days and will start work immediately, with the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria fast approaching.

Born in London to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother, Hughton has a wealth of experience in top-level football management.

He has coached Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton, all in the Premier League, after starting his coaching career as a caretaker at Tottenham Hotspur in 1997. He once served as assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland.

As a former footballer, Hughton represented the Republic of Ireland. He made 53 appearances and scored one goal.