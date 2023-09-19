type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhana needs to start paying its citizens - Kwaku Manu
Entertainment

Ghana needs to start paying its citizens – Kwaku Manu

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Nana-Addo-Kwaku-Manu-and-John-Mahama
Nana-Addo-Kwaku-Manu-and-John-Mahama
- Advertisement -

Actor-turned-presenter Kwaku Manu has stated that it is high time the government starts to pay citizens every month.

Kwaku Manu in his submission on Accra FM with host Nana Romeo, mentioned that even if the government pays everyone Ghc 2000 he has still cheated the citizens but that is not a problem.

According to him, Ghana is rich in minerals and natural resources and as such the citizens need to start benefitting from all these minerals.

He believed that this wouldn’t be anything difficult for the government to do since they could roll this out easily with no stress.

Kwaku Manu went on to say with the rate at which the youths are travelling out of the country to seek greener pastures, he believes this is the right time for the government to pay the remaining citizens monthly.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Kwaku Manu’s suggestion? Share your thoughts in the comments section

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.6mph
100 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways