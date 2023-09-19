- Advertisement -

Actor-turned-presenter Kwaku Manu has stated that it is high time the government starts to pay citizens every month.

Kwaku Manu in his submission on Accra FM with host Nana Romeo, mentioned that even if the government pays everyone Ghc 2000 he has still cheated the citizens but that is not a problem.

According to him, Ghana is rich in minerals and natural resources and as such the citizens need to start benefitting from all these minerals.

He believed that this wouldn’t be anything difficult for the government to do since they could roll this out easily with no stress.

Kwaku Manu went on to say with the rate at which the youths are travelling out of the country to seek greener pastures, he believes this is the right time for the government to pay the remaining citizens monthly.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of Kwaku Manu’s suggestion? Share your thoughts in the comments section