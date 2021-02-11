KANESHIE: Two robbers killed in a daylight shootout with the Police

The Police gunned down two armed robbers in a shootout at Kenehie a suburb in Accra.

The Accra regional police command said the robbers who were numbering up to four in a bid to escape an arrest engaged the police in a shootout.

According to the police they got a tip off that the armed robbers had planed to attack a cashier of the Renault/Hyundai car company located at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor Highway.

With the intelligence they police had, the laid an ambush close the office the robbers had targeted to storm.

“At about 5:30 pm, when the cashier came out with the daily sales of the Renault section of the company to hand over same to the Hyundai department of the company, the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her and robbed her of the handbag containing the company’s sales money.

In the process, two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the police hospital for treatment, but the doctor on duty pronounced them dead on arrival. The others managed to escape” The Police said in a statement.

Victims of the robbery at the scene identified one of the robbers as Bright Nyarko, a 24 year old who they say was previously a worker of the company but the other one is yet to be identified.